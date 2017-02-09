Feb 9 Mimecast Ltd

* Increasing 2017 constant currency revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA guidance

* For full year 2017, revenue is expected to be range of $182.7 million to $183.2 million or 36% in constant currency

* 2017 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $11.2 million to $12.0 million

* FY2017 revenue view $178.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimecast announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $48.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $45.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S