BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Dover Corp
* Reg-Dover Corporation: Eric A. Spiegel joins Dover's board as independent director
* Dover CORP says appointment of Eric A. Spiegel, former president and chief executive officer of Siemens USA, to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.