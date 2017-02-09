BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Vocera Communications Inc
* Vocera announces fourth quarter revenue of $36.0 million
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.51 to $0.67
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.28 to $0.32
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $33.5 million to $35.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $154 million to $161 million
* Q4 revenue $36 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.4 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 to $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07 to $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $33.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $157.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Deferred revenue and backlog was $124.5 million as of December 31, 2016, up 27% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.