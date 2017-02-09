Feb 10 NCR Corp :

* NCR announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.74 billion

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.43 to $0.48

* Sees q1 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.25

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.6 billion to $6.72 billion

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $1.07

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ncr corp - our gaap diluted earnings per share is expected to be $2.56 to $2.69 in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $1.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.27, revenue view $6.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ncr corp - our non-gaap diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.25 to $3.35 in 2017

* Ncr corp - 2017 guidance includes expected foreign currency headwinds of $95 million in revenue and $0.03 in diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: