BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Civitas Solutions Inc :
* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $359.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.2 million
* Civitas solutions inc - for fiscal 2017, we are maintaining our guidance for net revenue with a range of $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion
* Civitas Solutions Inc - for fiscal 2017, maintaining our guidance for adjusted ebitda with a range of $162.0 million to $166.0 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.