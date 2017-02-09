Feb 10 Civitas Solutions Inc :

* Civitas Solutions reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $359.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.2 million

* Civitas solutions inc - for fiscal 2017, we are maintaining our guidance for net revenue with a range of $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion

* Civitas Solutions Inc - for fiscal 2017, maintaining our guidance for adjusted ebitda with a range of $162.0 million to $166.0 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: