* News Corp qtrly news and information services revenue
$1,303 million versus $1,400 million
* News Corp- Q2 book publishing revenue $466 million versus
$446 million
* Q2 news and information services segment ebitda $142
million versus $158 million
* News corporation reports second quarter results for fiscal
2017
* News Corp - this quarter's results were impacted by
non-cash charges because of a change in carrying value of foxtel
* Q2 loss per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue $2.12 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.12 billion
* News corp - this quarter's results were also impacted by
impairment of print-related fixed assets at australian newspaper
business
* Current year's quarter includes a pre-tax non-cash
impairment charge of $310 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* News Corp - declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.10
per share for class a common stock and class b common stock
