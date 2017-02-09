BRIEF-Michael Kors files for non-timely 10-Q
* Michael Kors Holdings Ltd - files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
Feb 10 Apptio Inc :
* Fy 2017 total revenue is expected to be in range of $178.0 and $181.0 million
* Apptio announces results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2016
* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.11
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.21
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $44.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $42.1 million
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $42 million to $42.5 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating loss between $15.0 and $18.0 million
* Sees q1 non-gaap operating loss between $4.0 and $4.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sanmina says on Feb 7, co prepaid balance of amount due under that certain loan agreement, as amended between co and MUFG Union Bank, N.A - SEC filing
* Eastern Co- sales for quarter were $34.1 million, compared to $34.4 million for same period in 2015