BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp :
* Magnachip reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $180.5 million
* Sees q1 revenue $157 million to $163 million
* Magnachip Semiconductor Corp - for q1 of 2017 gross profit is anticipated to be in range of 24 pct to 26 pct
* Magnachip Semiconductor -company this month launched a new headcount reduction plan that is expected to be two to three times larger than a 2016 program
* Magnachip Semiconductor - headcount reduction plan resulted last year in a reduction in headcount of 169 employees
* Magnachip Semiconductor -expects to use $30-40 million of proceeds from exchangeable senior notes offering to pay severance, other benefits to affected employees
* Magnachip Semiconductor says estimated annual cost savings from $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final size of workforce reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.