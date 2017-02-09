BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing
Feb 10 Layne Christensen Co :
* Layne Christensen Co - sale price for heavy civil business is approximately $10.1 million
* Says company currently estimates that transaction will result in a book loss in q1 of fiscal 2018
* Says net book value of heavy civil business being sold was approximately $22.6 million as of October 31, 2016
* Layne Christensen announces definitive agreement to sell its heavy civil business
Layne Christensen says sale price consists of at least $6.4 million in cash, with remainder consisting of layne common stock currently owned by investors
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.