BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 10 NVIDIA Corp
* NVIDIA announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal 2017
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.99
* Q4 revenue $2.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.11 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.13
* NVIDIA Corp - for fiscal 2018, NVIDIA intends to return $1.25 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases
* NVIDIA Corp says qtrly non-GAAP gross margin 60.2 percent versus 57.2 percent
* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 revenue of $1.90 billion, plus or minus two percent
* NVIDIA Corp sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 59.5 percent and 59.7 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points
* NVIDIA Corp - Q1 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million to $60 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.