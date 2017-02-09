BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
Feb 9 Capstone Turbine Corp
* Capstone Turbine reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Says reported total revenue of $20.2 million for Q3 of fiscal 2017 an increase of 35% from $15.0 million for Q2
* Q3 revenue view $20.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Qtrly loss per share $0.28
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Inventories as of December 31, 2016 were $16.7 million compared with $22.7 million at end of year-ago Q3
* Capstone Turbine Corp - Booked product net orders of approximately $11.5 million during Q3 compared with $8.9 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
* Zillow Group says on Feb 9 jury returned a verdict finding that co had infringed VHT's copyrights in images displayed or saved to digs site - SEC filing