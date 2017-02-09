Tarullo's departure may not mean unwind of regs
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.
Feb 9 Medley Capital Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income of $0.19 per share
* Qtrly net asset value of $9.39 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Medley capital corp- reduced revolving credit facility commitment amount to $200.0 million from $343.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2025