BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Williams Partners Lp :
* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets
* Williams partners - agreement with anadarko petroleum to sell 33.33% interest in ranch westex gas processing plant in delaware basin for $45 million cash
* Williams partners - partnership to use aggregate cash consideration part of both deals for general partnership purposes including funding growth capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.