Feb 9 Williams Partners Lp :

* Williams partners agrees to acquire additional interests in two marcellus shale gathering systems and sell ownership stake in delaware basin joint venture and ranch westex assets

* Williams partners - agreement with anadarko petroleum to sell 33.33% interest in ranch westex gas processing plant in delaware basin for $45 million cash

* Williams partners - partnership to use aggregate cash consideration part of both deals for general partnership purposes including funding growth capital