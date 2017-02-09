BRIEF-Fuel Tech elects James Markowsky to board of directors
* Fuel Tech elects James J. Markowsky, Ph.D. To its board of directors
Feb 9 Sierra Wireless Inc
* Sierra Wireless reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13 to $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $152 million to $161 million
* Q4 revenue $163 million versus I/B/E/S view $161.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $155.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celgene Switzerland LLC reports passive stake of 10.8 percent in Jounce Therapeutics Inc as on February 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kR99eh) Further company coverage:
* Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC reports 5.47 percent passive stake in LSI Industries Inc as on December 30, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lt1Axr] Further company coverage: