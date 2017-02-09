BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
Feb 9 Corporate Office Properties Trust
* Copt reports 4Q and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.51
* Q4 FFO per share $0.57
* Corporate Office Properties Trust - Maintaining previously issued guidance range for full year 2017 FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, of $2.00-$2.08
* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees FFO per share for Q1 ending March 31, 2017 at a range of $0.44-$0.46
* Corporate Office Properties Trust - sees FY NAREIT FFO per share $1.99 to $2.07
* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Corporate Office Properties Trust sees Q1 NAREIT FFO per share $0.49 - $0.51
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 CBS Corp has taken an ownership stake in Kapital Entertainment, the independent production company behind such series as HBO's "Divorce," CBS' "Live in Pieces" and Netflix Corp's "Santa Clarita Diet."
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.