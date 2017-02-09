BRIEF-Omega Flex qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Q4 net sales $25.6 million versus $26.1 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kY0wkG) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 AGCO Corp
* AGCO announces tender offer for acquisition of Kepler Weber S.A.
* AGCO Corp - Tender offer values Kepler Weber at $185 million
* AGCO Corp - Price of offer will be BRL 22.00 (US$7.03) per share
* AGCO Corp - To launch tender offer to buy up to all shares held by other shareholders for delisting Kepler Weber shares from São Paulo stock exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vera Bradley Inc - Kevin Sierks, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vera Bradley, will be leaving company on March 31, 2017
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazilian car rental firm Unidas SA on Friday said it will no longer seek an initial public offering, citing 'unfavorable market conditions', according to a securities filing.