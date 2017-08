BRIEF-SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* SEES FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.76 TO $2.86 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $330.2 MILLION VERSUS $339.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL REDUCE EARNINGS PER SHARE BY APPROXIMATELY TEN CENTS IN 2017

* FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION REDUCED REVENUE BY ABOUT 2%, OPERATING INCOME BY ABOUT 3%, AND EARNINGS PER SHARE BY ABOUT 5% IN Q4

* EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, WHICH EXCLUDES RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS, TO BE BETWEEN $3.45 AND $3.55 IN LOCAL CURRENCY

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.49 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: