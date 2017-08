Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sachem Capital Corp

* SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $5.00 PER SHARE

* GROSS PROCEEDS TO COMPANY FROM PUBLIC OFFERING ARE EXPECTED TO BE $13 MILLION