BRIEF-CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP REPORTS Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

* CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.03 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 14.4 PERCENT TO C$208.1 MILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND

* SAYS GLOBALLY, CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT GENERATED $68.5 MILLION IN REVENUE DURING Q3/17

* "LONG TERM IMPACT OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN U.S. AND UK REMAINS TO BE SEEN"

* AUM IN NORTH AMERICA WERE $12.0 BILLION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, AN INCREASE OF 15.8% FROM $10.3 BILLION AT END OF PREVIOUS QUARTER