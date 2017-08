Feb 9 (Reuters) - Black Knight Financial Services Inc

* BLACK KNIGHT FINANCIAL SERVICES ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REPRICE EXISTING $394 MILLION SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN B FACILITY

* SAYS WILL ASK ITS LENDERS TO CONSENT TO APREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TAX-FREE DISTRIBUTION

* ANTICIPATES THAT REPRICING AND CONSENT SOLICITATION WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN NEXT TWO WEEKS