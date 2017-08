BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies announces Q4 revenue of $147 mln

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc

* Forum Energy Technologies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $147 million versus I/B/E/S view $146.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.16 excluding items

* New inbound orders in quarter were $183 million, a 26% increase from Q3 2016

* Forum's Q4 2016 revenue saw growth in each product line except for subsea