Feb 10 Calpine Corp -
* Calpine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results,
reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $5.41
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly operating revenue $1.58 billion versus $1.44
billion
* Q4 revenue view $1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2017 guidance of $1.8 - $1.95 billion of adjusted ebitda
and $710 - $860 million of adjusted free cash flow
* "In terms of debt reduction, we have begun to execute on
and are today updating delevering plan we laid out on our Q3
earnings call"
* "Our updated plan calls for $2.7 billion of committed or
planned debt paydown by 2019"
