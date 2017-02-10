Feb 10 Aon Plc -
* Aon reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.87
* Q4 revenue rose 1 percent to $3.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.56
* Signed a definitive agreement to sell benefits
administration and HR business process outsourcing businesses
for gross cash proceeds up to $4.8 billion
* Total after-tax cash proceeds from deal are expected to be
approximately $3.0 billion
* Deal includes $4.3 billion in gross cash at closing and
additional consideration up to $500 million based on future
performance
* Aon Plc says foreign currency exchange rates in Q4 had a
$0.04 per share, or $13 million pretax, favorable impact on gaap
net income
* Subsequent to close of Q4, authorized a $5.0 billion
increase to existing remaining authorization under its share
repurchase program
* Identified immaterial legacy errors related to quarterly
timing of revenue recognition within americas retail brokerage
business in risk solutions
* Immaterial legacy errors affected quarterly revenue
amounts previously reported
* Impact of errors on company's annual revenue and organic
growth is immaterial
