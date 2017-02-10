BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
Feb 10 Aon Plc :
* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform
* Aon plc - expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2018
* Aon plc - expects to allocate part of proceeds from transaction to increase its share repurchases
* Aon plc - for accounting purposes, results of divestiture will be reflected as discontinued operations from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Raging Capital Management LLC reports 15.9 percent stake in Rentech Inc as of Feb 1 2017 - SEC filing