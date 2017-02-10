Feb 10 Aon Plc :

* Aon signs definitive agreement to sell benefits administration and hr business process outsourcing (BPO) platform

* Aon plc - expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2018

* Aon plc - expects to allocate part of proceeds from transaction to increase its share repurchases

* Aon plc - for accounting purposes, results of divestiture will be reflected as discontinued operations from Q1 of 2017