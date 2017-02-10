Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 10 EMC Insurance Group Inc -
* Reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results, and announces 2017 non-gaap operating income guidance and participation by management at industry conferences
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $1.35 to $1.55
* Q4 earnings per share $1.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net investment income totaled $11.6 million for Q4 ended december 31, 2016
* Catastrophe and storm losses totaled $2.4 million in Q4 of 2016
* 2017 guidance reflects management's expectation for further rate softening and increased competition
* Premiums earned increased 7.0 percent and 3.9 percent for q4 and year ended December 31, 2016
* 2017 gaap combined ratio outlook has load of 9.4 points for catastrophe, storm losses, up from 8.1 points experienced in 2016
* For 2017, anticipate "more consistency" in quarterly results as intercompany reinsurance programs were renewed
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.65, revenue view $647.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Egyptian manufacturers have "golden opportunity" to compete
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.