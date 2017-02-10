Feb 10 Fluor Corp
* Fluor announces preliminary fourth quarter results
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.50 from continuing
operations
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.75 to $3.25
* Fluor Corp - reiterates 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91, revenue view $18.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - expects q4 results to include non-cash
adverse tax effects of $45 million, or $0.32 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fluor Corp - non-cash adverse tax effects as a result of
inability to deduct or otherwise benefit certain foreign losses
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
