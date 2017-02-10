Egyptians ditch imports and buy local as pound sinks
Feb 10 Immunomedics Inc -
* Immunomedics enters into exclusive global licensing agreement with Seattle Genetics for Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132) with potential payments of up to approximately $2 billion, plus royalties
* For limited period, through Feb 19, 2017, co has right to continue negotiating with select number of parties, and accept superior proposal
* Co has right to accept superior proposal, terminate proposed development, license agreement upon payment of termination fee to Seattle Genetics
* Immunomedics and Seattle Genetics will each appoint representatives to serve on a joint steering committee
* Immunomedics will retain right to elect to co-promote IMMU-132 in United States by participating in 50 pct of sales effort
* JSC will be responsible for determining overall development, commercialization, & intellectual property strategy for IMMU-132
* Expects deal to "fulfill" its liquidity needs such that company can fund itself without additional equity raises for foreseeable future
* Upon closing of transaction, Immunomedics board and management will evaluate and prioritize company's remaining clinical programs
* Seattle genetics to make up to $57 million equity investment for up to 9.9 pct stake in co via immediate purchase of common stock, 3-year warrant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Kuwait's central bank released the following December money supply and bank lending data on Sunday, showing annual bank loan growth at its slowest since January 2012. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY DEC 16 NOV 16 DEC 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.1 5.2 -2.2 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 6.5 1.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 6.9 3.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.5 4.1 7.9 KUWAIT
DUBAI, Feb 12 Loss-making Dubai construction firm Arabtec is working with boutique investment bank Moelis to study options for the company's capital structure, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.