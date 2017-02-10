Feb 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc
* ESI announces corporate restructuring
* Financial impact of actions is expected to reduce
company's cost structure by $10 to $12 million on an annualized
basis
* Targeting an adjusted gross margin of 44 pct and adjusted
EBITDA of 8 pct on an annual basis
* Expects pre-tax charges of $6.5 to $8.5 million, of which
approximately $5 million is expected to be recorded in q4 of
fiscal 2017
* Actions are expected to be largely completed by end of
june 2017
