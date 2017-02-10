Feb 10 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Interpublic announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.26 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.26 billion

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Interpublic group of companies inc says management targets 2017 organic revenue growth of 3% - 4%

* Approves 20% increase in quarterly dividend and additional $300 million toward share repurchase program

* Interpublic group of companies inc says board of directors has declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.18 per share

* Interpublic group of companies inc - targets further 50 basis points improvement in operating margin in 2017

* Interpublic group of companies inc - new share program will take effect immediately

