Feb 10 Ventas Inc
* Ventas reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.03
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.12 to $4.18
* Q4 FFO per share $1.04
* Ventas Inc - 2017 guidance consistent with preliminary
company expectations
* Says expects to complete approximately $900 million in
strategic dispositions in 2017
* Ventas Inc says expects normalized FFO per diluted common
share to range between $4.12 and $4.18 in 2017
* Ventas Inc - expects full year 2017 cash noi growth for
1,163 assets in full-year same-store pool to range from 1.5 to
2.5 percent
* Ventas Inc - for Q4 2016, normalized FFO per diluted
common share was $1.03
* Ventas Inc - sees FY NAREIT FFO per diluted common share
is forecast to range between $4.10 and $4.19
* Ventas Inc - during 2017, company also expects to invest
in future growth by funding approximately $300 million in
development and redevelopment projects
* Ventas Inc - during 2017, company expects to refinance
approximately $1 billion of current debt and lengthen company's
weighted average maturity schedule
* Q4 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
