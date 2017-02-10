Feb 10 Ventas Inc

* Ventas reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.03

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.12 to $4.18

* Q4 FFO per share $1.04

* Ventas Inc - 2017 guidance consistent with preliminary company expectations

* Says expects to complete approximately $900 million in strategic dispositions in 2017

* Ventas Inc says expects normalized FFO per diluted common share to range between $4.12 and $4.18 in 2017

* Ventas Inc - expects full year 2017 cash noi growth for 1,163 assets in full-year same-store pool to range from 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Ventas Inc - for Q4 2016, normalized FFO per diluted common share was $1.03

* Ventas Inc - sees FY NAREIT FFO per diluted common share is forecast to range between $4.10 and $4.19

* Ventas Inc - during 2017, company also expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $300 million in development and redevelopment projects

* Ventas Inc - during 2017, company expects to refinance approximately $1 billion of current debt and lengthen company's weighted average maturity schedule

* Q4 FFO per share view $1.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $4.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: