Feb 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* AAM reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59

* Q4 sales $946.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $957 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Q4 of 2016, AAM's content-per-vehicle was $1,634 as compared to $1,645 in Q4 of 2015

* Says confirming its stand-alone full year 2017 outlook

* Says AAM is targeting adjusted free cash flow in range of $175 million to $200 million in 2017

* Says AAM is targeting full year capital spending in range of 6.5-7.0 pct of sales in 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $4.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S