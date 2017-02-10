Feb 10 Microchip Technology Inc

* Microchip technology incorporated announces pricing of $1.8 billion of 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes and $500 million of 2.250% convertible junior subordinated notes

* Microchip technology inc says size of offering was increased from previously announced $2.0 billion in aggregate principal amount

* Microchip technology inc - pricing of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated notes due 2027

* Microchip technology inc says pricing of $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated notes due 2037

* Microchip technology inc -2027 notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.625% per year and 2037 notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.250% per year