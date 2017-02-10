Feb 10 Microchip Technology Inc
* Microchip technology incorporated announces pricing of
$1.8 billion of 1.625% convertible senior subordinated notes and
$500 million of 2.250% convertible junior subordinated notes
* Microchip technology inc says size of offering was
increased from previously announced $2.0 billion in aggregate
principal amount
* Microchip technology inc - pricing of $1.8 billion
aggregate principal amount of convertible senior subordinated
notes due 2027
* Microchip technology inc says pricing of $500 million
aggregate principal amount of convertible junior subordinated
notes due 2037
* Microchip technology inc -2027 notes will bear interest at
a rate of 1.625% per year and 2037 notes will bear interest at a
rate of 2.250% per year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: