Feb 13 Ipsen SA :

* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi

* Ipsen to pay 83 million euros ($88.24 million) cash upon closing for products

* Transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including european commission's approval, is expected to close in Q2 of 2017

* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text: bit.ly/2lFrF8P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)