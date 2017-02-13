Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Ipsen SA :
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
* Ipsen to pay 83 million euros ($88.24 million) cash upon closing for products
* Transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including european commission's approval, is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text: bit.ly/2lFrF8P Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results