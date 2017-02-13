Feb 13 USA Compression Partners Lp

* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 revenue $74.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.6 million

* Qtrly net income per unit $0.05

* Sees net income range of $15.8 million to $30.8 million in 2017

* Sees adjusted EBITDA range of $145.0 million to $160.0 million in 2017

* Sees distributable cash flow range of $108.0 million to $123.0 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: