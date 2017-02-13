Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 USA Compression Partners Lp
* USA Compression Partners, LP reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results; provides 2017 outlook
* Q4 revenue $74.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.6 million
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.05
* Sees net income range of $15.8 million to $30.8 million in 2017
* Sees adjusted EBITDA range of $145.0 million to $160.0 million in 2017
* Sees distributable cash flow range of $108.0 million to $123.0 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results