Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc -
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Has revised its previously-announced earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Net loss for full year 2016 declined by approximately $43 million, or $0.31 per diluted share
* Tax liability reflected in "other liabilities" on its consolidated balance sheet was reduced by approximately $43 million
* Net income for Q4 of 2016 increased by approximately $43 million, or approximately $0.32 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results