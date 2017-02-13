Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 CAE Inc -
* CAE awarded contract by Airbus for comprehensive c295w training solution for Canada's fixed-wing search and rescue program
* Contract is worth approximately c$200 million over next 11 years
* Contract includes options to extend an additional 15 years that would take value to more than c$300 million
* As part of FWSAR program, rcaf will receive 16 c295w aircraft specifically modified for search and rescue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results