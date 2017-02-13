Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Versum Materials Inc
* Versum materials reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 sales $270.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $252.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $990 million to $1.05 billion
* Versum materials inc - reaffirms fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.69, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results