Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.90 to $5.30
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $23.8 billion to $24.5 billion
* Q4 revenue rose 33 percent to $6.5 billion
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - reaffirms its 2017 full year non-gaap guidance
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - teva reaffirms its 2017 full year non-gaap guidance
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly non-gaap eps $1.38
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd- generic medicines revenues in q4 of 2016 were $3.7 billion, an increase of 44% compared to q4 of 2015
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly gaap loss per share $1.10
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd says specialty medicines revenues in q4 of 2016 were $2.2 billion, up 4% compared to q4 of 2015
* Teva pharmaceutical industries ltd - qtrly global revenues of copaxone in u.s. And globally, were $1.0 billion, an increase of 6% compared to q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results