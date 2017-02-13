Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Wex Inc
* WEX Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $290.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $279.9 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $275 million to $285 million
* WEX Inc - sees Q1 adjusted net income in range of $50 million to $53 million, or $1.16 to $1.24 per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $283.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $5.10 to $5.50
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.39, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results