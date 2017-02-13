Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Sanchez Energy Corporation provides update to the previously announced comanche acquisition
* Terms of $2.3 billion Comanche acquisition remain as previously stated
* Sanchez Energy - Received notification from tag owner stating that they have elected not to exercise their tag rights in regards to transaction
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Transaction remains on pace to close by end of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results