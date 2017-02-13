Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
Feb 13 Xoma Corp
* Xoma announces pricing of $25 million registered offering of common stock and convertible preferred stock
* Xoma Corp - has agreed to sell 1,200,000 shares of its common stock and 5,003 shares of convertible preferred stock directly to Biotechnology Value Fund Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.
* OSI Systems announces pricing of upsized $250 million convertible senior notes due 2022
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results