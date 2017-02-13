BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
Feb 13 Century Global Commodities Corp
* Century announces filing of third quarter financial results and related management's discussion and analysis
* December 2016 quarter continued healthy growth trend with sales revenue growing by about 20% from September 2016 quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gear Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 operating results
* Dollar retreats from a one-month high marked on upbeat U.S. data
Feb 15 U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed one of the women who claims she was sexually harassed by former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, and compelled her to testify before a federal grand jury, her lawyer said on Wednesday.