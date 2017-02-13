BRIEF-Martin Midstream Partners L.P. commences public offering
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces commencement of public offering of common units
Feb 13 SandRidge Energy Inc -
* SandRidge Energy Inc announces new $600 million reserve based credit facility with $425 million borrowing base and conversion of its $264 million mandatorily convertible notes
* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility, provides company with increased principal commitment to $600 million from $425 million
* Refinancing triggered mandatory conversion under terms of co's indenture governing 0.00% convertible subordinated notes due 2020
* Refinancing amended terms of prior credit facility and provides a maturity date of March 31, 2020
* Refinancing provides company with a $50 million increase in available cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces commencement of public offering of common units
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Foreign investors in December sold U.S. Treasuries for a ninth straight month, unloading $21.9 billion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.
* New foreclosure rate fell to lowest since late 1980s (Adds details on latest mortgage delinquencies data)