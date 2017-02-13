PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Scorpio Tankers Inc
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and declaration of a quarterly dividend
* Q4 loss per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly TCE revenue decreased $72.5 million to $105.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.