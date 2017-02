Feb 13 Deluxe Corp :

* Deluxe Corporation signs definitive agreement to acquire RDM Corporation of Canada

* Deluxe Corp - deal for $70 million

* Deluxe Corp - purchase price would be financed by using cash on hand and Deluxe's existing credit facility

* Deluxe Corp - RDM's board of directors has unanimously approved of acquisition