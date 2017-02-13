BRIEF-United Natural Foods expanding in Rhode Island
* United Natural Foods - Plans to hire 100 new full-time employees by end of 2018 and a total of 150 new full-time employees by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Highway Holdings Ltd :
* Highway Holdings reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine-month results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07
* Q3 sales $5.4 million versus $5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* United Natural Foods - Plans to hire 100 new full-time employees by end of 2018 and a total of 150 new full-time employees by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Liberty announces semi-annual interest payment and regular additional distribution on 3.75 pct senior exchangeable debentures due 2030; interest payment results in further reduction of adjusted principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.