Feb 13 Northern Superior Resources Inc
* Eric Sprott to acquire a strategic interest in Northern
Superior Resources, Northern Superior initiates concurrent
financings
* Northern Superior Resources Inc - has agreed to make a $2
million investment in Northern Superior
* Northern Superior Resources Inc - company is undertaking
concurrent financings to raise up to an additional $2.5 million
* Northern Superior - proceeds from ft offering are intended
to be used to support exploration programs on Ti-Pa-Haa-Kaa-Ing
gold- silver- copper property
