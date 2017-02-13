BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics posts Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Anika reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Feb 13 MX Gold Corp
* MX Gold Corp . Signs loi to acquire a 50% interest in the Durango smelter project in Mexico
* MX Gold Corp - upon certain scheduled payments totaling us$1.5 million , co to acquire 50% of shares of private mexican corporation that holds ids project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tallgrass Energy reports strong fourth quarter 2016 results and provides 2017 guidance
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 46.5 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a one-time pension settlement charge.