* Realogy and Guaranteed Rate enter into mortgage origination joint venture agreement
Feb 13 National Retail Properties Inc
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $2.46 to $2.52
* Qtrly affo per common share $ 0.62
* Qtrly revenues $141.2 million versus $126.4 million
* Qtrly core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* National Retail Properties Inc says 2017 AFFO is estimated to be $2.46 to $2.52 per share
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for secondary offering of about 2 million shares of its common stock - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kznESf] Further company coverage:
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates, helped by higher political advertising and a rise in retransmission revenue.