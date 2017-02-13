Feb 13 Diana Containerships Inc

* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $5.4 million

* Loss for Q4 of 2015 includes $6.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel

* Reported a net loss of $8.5 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million for respective period of 2015