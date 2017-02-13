BRIEF-Acadian Timber Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
Feb 13 Diana Containerships Inc
* Reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $5.4 million
* Loss for Q4 of 2015 includes $6.6 million of impairment charges of one vessel
* Reported a net loss of $8.5 million for Q4 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $8.8 million for respective period of 2015
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.
* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company